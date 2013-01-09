Make The Perfect Macaron With This Sweet Baking Set

This is the Macron Baking Set from Mastrad at Bed Bath & Beyond.



Why We Love It: We’ve shown you how to make Francois Payard’s famous macarons, but not everyone can be a gifted pastry chef. For those looking for a foolproof way to make the French delicacy (or just want to impress a special someone), this homemade macaron set will help.

It comes with a non-stick silicone baking sheet with 57 ridges for perfectly shaped cookies, a recipe book, a pastry bag set, a stand for easy filling, six nozzles with different ridge shapes, and a set of tongs and cleaning brush.

Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond

Where To Buy: Available through Bed Bath & Beyond.

Cost: $39.99.

