If You're Going To Bet The Masters Stay Away From Woods

Gregory White
tiger woods gatorade

The big story at this year’s Masters is the return of Tiger Woods, but betting on his triumph will get you little return.

Tiger is 11/2 to win the tournament at Paddy Power and 6/1 at Ladbrokes. Those don’t seem like fair odds for a guy who hasn’t played the game in a proper way in months.

Better bets might be had on Steve Stricker, at 28/1 on Paddy Power, or Retief Goosen, at 20/1 on Ladbrokes.

Or even a punt on perennial favourite Phil Mickelson, who is valued at 14/1 on both Ladbrokes.

But our bet is to stay away from Woods. He’s overvalued, considering his celebrity scandal and lack of preparation.

