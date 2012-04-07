Three Awesome Facts About The Masters Tournament

Tomorrow is moving day and it will be interesting.



As Phil said after his round the traffic jam on leaderboard will continue unless the course or conditions toughen up. No player has broken away from the pack as sixteen golfers are within 3 shots of co-leaders, Fred Couple and Jason Dufner. Click here for today’s highlights.

Now for some great stats and photos courtesy of Golf.com,

1) The 642 players who have made the cut at the Masters since 1997 have averaged just 3.26 three-putts for the 72-hole tournament. The last 13 champions have averaged 2.15 three-putts, with Tiger Woods in 1997 and Jose Maria Olazabal in 1999 going all 72 holes without a single three-putt. The most by a winner was Zach Johnson (pictured) with 6 three-putts in 2007.

2) It’s a common perception that Masters champions have to overpower the par 5s. Since 1997, that has been true for Tiger Woods, Vijay Singh, Phil Mickelson, Trevor Immelman and Angel Cabrera. But Mark O’Meara won in 1998 as the 31st-longest driver, averaging 266.6 yards. Jose Maria Olazabal averaged just 239.8 yards per drive in 1999, second-to-last in the field. In 2003, Mike Weir (pictured) averaged 271.2 yards, 39th, and Zach Johnson in 2007 averaged 265.0 yards — only three players were shorter. But he was still 11 under on the par 5s.

3) In the history of the Masters, 16 champions have won a second major in the same year. Since 1997, it has happened three times — in 1998 Mark O’Meara won the British Open, in 2002 Tiger Woods won the U.S. Open, and in 2005 Woods won the British Open.

(click here if pictures are not observable)

