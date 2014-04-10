A Hole In The Masters Broadcast Schedule Makes It Impossible To Watch Some Of The Most Popular Players

Because of the Masters Tournament’s strict broadcast policies, you won’t be able to watch guys like Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, and Jason Dufner play in Round One on Thursday.

There’s a big hole in the broadcast schedule on both Thursday and Friday.

TV coverage starts at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

Five holes (11, 12, 13, 15, 16) will be streamed live on Masters.com starting at 10:45 a.m. In addition, there will be two “featured group” streams on Masters.com that show select groups playing the back nine live (not the front nine, though).

The problem is simple: Any group that tees off before 11 a.m. or so, and isn’t one of the online featured groups, will start and finish their rounds before TV coverage starts at 3 p.m.

Some of those groups for Thursday:

Ian Poulter, Angel Cabrera, Gary Woodland (9:13 a.m.)

Adam Scott, Jason Dufner, Matthew Fitzpatrick (10:41 a.m.)

Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Jordan Speith (10:52 a.m.)

So no Scott, Dufner, McIlroy, Reed, or Poulter on Thursday. You might be able to catch the last few holes of the Scott and McIlroy groups on ESPN, depending on how quickly they play.

Here are the six featured groups that you can watch play the back nine on Masters.com on Thursday:

Graeme McDowell, Rickie Fowler, Jimmy Walker (Stream 1, 9:35 a.m.)

Zach Johnson, KJ Choi, Steven Stricker (Stream 2, 9:57 a.m.)

Matt Kuchar, Louis Oosthuizen, Thongchai Jaidee (Steam 1, 12:20 p.m.)

Trevor Immelman, Graham DeLaet, Oliver Gross (Stream 2, 12:31 p.m.)

Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els, Justin Rose (Stream 1, 1:48 p.m.)

Harris English, Lee Westwood, Russell Henley (Stream 2, cd1:59 p.m.)

This is irritating for people who like golf.

The Masters is the biggest tournament of the year, and we can’t watch a significant chunk of it.

Things will be just as annoying on Friday. Here are the groups that fall in the broadcast hole:

Matt Kuchar, Louis Oosthuizen, Thongchai Jaidee (8:51 a.m.)

Keegan Bradley, Victor Dubisson, Peter Hanson (10:19 a.m.)

Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els, Justin Rose (10:30 a.m.)

The Friday featured groups:

Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson (Stream 1, 9:35 a.m.)

Bubba Watson, Luke Donald, Sergio Garcia (Stream 2, 9:57 a.m.)

Angel Cabrera, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter (Stream 1, 12:20 p.m.)

Fred Couples, Webb Simpson, Chang-woo Lee (Stream 2, 12:31 p.m.)

Adam Scott, Jason Dufner, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Stream 1, 1:48 p.m.)

Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy (Stream 2, 1:59 p.m.)

The Masters is an important sporting event. There should be a way to watch all of it live.

