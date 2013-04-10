Here's When Tiger Woods Is Going To Play At The Masters

The tee times and pairings for the 2013 Masters are out.



Tiger Woods tees off on Thursday morning at 10:45 a.m. eastern, and he’s paired with Luke Donald and Scott Piercy. On Friday, Tiger and Co. get an afternoon tee time of 1:41 p.m.

Here are the Thursday tee times for the eight juiciest pairings:

Brandt Snedeker, Ryo Ishikawa, Justin Rose: 9:17 a.m.

Zach Johnson, KJ Choi, Graeme McDowell: 9:50 a.m.

Bubba Watson, Ian Poulter, Steven Fox: 10:34 a.m.

Tiger Woods, Luke Donald, Scott Piercy: 10:45 a.m.

Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Paddy Harringotn: 10:56 a.m.

Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer: 1:30 p.m.

Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Freddie Jacobson: 1:41 p.m.

Jason Dufner, Matt Kuchar, Bill Haas: 1:52 p.m.

Full TV coverages starts on ESPN at 3 p.m. So you’ll be able to watch most of those final three groups play live.

We’re assuming that Tiger will be one of the “featured groups” that you can watch live on Masters.com starting at 12 noon.

Check out the full pairings here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.