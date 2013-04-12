Here's When All The Big Players Tee Off At The Masters Today

Here are the tee times for the most important pairings at the Masters today.



Sergio Garcia and Marc Leishman are tied for the lead at -6. The course played uncharacteristically easy yesterday, so we’ll see if that continues today:

Tianlang Guan (the 14-year-old), Matteo Manassero, Ben Crenshaw: 8:55 a.m.

Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Angel Cabrera: 9:39 a.m.

Dustin Johnson, Fred Couples, Branden Grace: 9:50 a.m.

Phil Mickelson, Louis Oothuizen, Martin Kaymer: 10:23 a.m.

Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Freddy Jacobson: 10:34 a.m.

Tiger Woods, Luke Donald, Scott Piercy: 1:41 p.m.

Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Paddy Harrington: 1:52 p.m.

TV coverage starts at 3 p.m.

You can watch Amen Corner (holes 11 through 13) live on Masters.com starting at 10:45 a.m.

Then at noon you can watch Sergio’s group and Dustin Johnson’s group on Masters.com

Should be fun.

