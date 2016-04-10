Here are the hole locations that will be used on the back-9 at the Masters on Saturday

It is Moving Day at the Masters. The field has been whittled down to 57 golfers with two of the best in the world, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy, sitting all alone at the top of the leaderboard.

Here is a look at where the holes have been placed for the back-9 of third round and what it will look like for the golfers on their approach shots. In each case, the red arrow is pointing at the top of the flag stick (via The Golf Channel).

Click on any image for a larger version.

