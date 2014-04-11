Someone Spent $US5,700 In The Masters Merchandise Tent

The Masters has ridiculously cheap food and drinks at their concession stands. But when it comes to merchandise, the prices add up quickly.

Jason Sobel of The Golf Channel was shown one receipt that revealed somebody spent nearly $US5,700 on merchandise in the Masters merchandise tent.

In all, the person purchased 72 items, including $US175 for a belt, $US175 for what appears to be a cashmere sweater, and $US421 on tax.

Was just shown this Masters merchandise tent receipt. For 72 items. And a few dollars. pic.twitter.com/Ym9vaG8M44

— Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelGC) April 10, 2014

And a close up:

