Here's How A 14-Year-Old (And Everyone Else) Qualified For The Masters

One of the biggest stories of this year’s Masters is 14-year-old Tianlang Guan who shot an opening round 1-over 73 beating out many of golf’s biggest names.



But how did a young boy from China born in 1998 come to play in the world’s most exclusive golf tournament?

As it turns out, there are 20 different ways in which a golfer can come to receive an invitation to The Masters. Guan earned his invite as the reigning Asian amateur champion by winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship last November.

19 players in this year's tournament have a lifetime invitation for having won The Masters previously Angel Cabrera

Fred Couples

Ben Crenshaw

Tiger Woods

Trevor Immelman

Bubba Watson

Vijay Singh

Jose Maria Olazabal

Tom Watson

Ian Woosnam

Mike Weir

Craig Stadler

Charl Schwartzel

Zach Johnson

Bernhard Langer

Sandy Lyle

Mark O'Meara

Phil Mickelson

Larry Mize Four golfers received an invitation for having won the U.S. Open in the last five years Lucas Glover

Graeme McDowell

Rory McIlroy

Webb Simpson Five golfers received an invitation for having won the British Open in the last five years Stewart Cink

Darren Clarke

Ernie Els

Padraig Harrington

Louis Oosthuizen Three golfers received an invitation for having won the PGA Championship in the last five years (Padraig Harrington and Rory McIlroy also qualify here) Keegan Bradley

Martin Kaymer

Y.E. Yang Three golfers received an invitation for having won The Players Championship in the last three years K.J. Choi

Tim Clark

Matt Kuchar The current U.S. Amateur champion and the runner-up automatically qualify Steven Fox

Michael Weaver The current British Amateur champion also receives an invitation Alan Dunbar As does the current Asian Amateur champion Tianlang Guan The current US Amateur Public Links champion receives an invitation T. J. Vogel As well as the current US Mid-Amateur champion Nathan Smith Players that finished in the Top 16 (including ties) in last year's Masters Tournament get to come back Jim Furyk

Sergio Garcia

Peter Hanson

Hunter Mahan

Kevin Na

Ian Poulter

Justin Rose

Adam Scott

Lee Westwood Players that finished in the top 8 (including ties) in the previous year's U.S. Open also automatically qualify Jason Dufner

John Peterson

Michael Thompson

David Toms Players that finished in the top 4 (including ties) in the previous year's British Open get to play in The Masters Brandt Snedeker So do players that finished in the top 4 of the previous year's PGA Championship David Lynn

Carl Pettersson The top 30 players on last year's PGA Tour money list are automatic entries Ben Curtis

Luke Donald

Rickie Fowler

Robert Garrigus

John Huh

Dustin Johnson

Ryan Moore

Bo Van Pelt

Nick Watney

Scott Piercy

Steve Stricker So do winners of qualified PGA Tour events in the previous 12 months Brian Gay

Russell Henley

Martin Laird

Marc Leishman

John Merrick

D.A. Points

Ted Potter Jr.

Kevin Streelman Players that qualified for the previous year's season-ending tour championship are in Augusta John Senden Being among the top 50 players in the final World Golf Ranking in the previous year is another qualification Thomas Bjørn

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Jason Day

Francesco Molinari

Thorbjørn Olesen

Jamie Donaldson

Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano

Hiroyuki Fujita

Branden Grace

Bill Haas

Paul Lawrie

Matteo Manassero And anybody that is among the top 50 players in the most recent World Golf Ranking and not otherwise qualified Freddie Jacobson

Henrik Stenson

Richard Sterne Finally, the Masters Committee can extend invitations to international players that are not otherwise qualified. This year, two players received such invites. Ryo Ishikawa

Thaworn Wiratchant Now check out more on Tianlang Guan Meet The 14-Year-Old Chinese Phenom Who Outplayed The Pros At The Masters

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.