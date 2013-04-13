Here's How A 14-Year-Old (And Everyone Else) Qualified For The Masters

One of the biggest stories of this year’s Masters is 14-year-old Tianlang Guan who shot an opening round 1-over 73 beating out many of golf’s biggest names.
But how did a young boy from China born in 1998 come to play in the world’s most exclusive golf tournament?
As it turns out, there are 20 different ways in which a golfer can come to receive an invitation to The Masters. Guan earned his invite as the reigning Asian amateur champion by winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship last November.
19 players in this year's tournament have a lifetime invitation for having won The Masters previously
- Angel Cabrera
- Fred Couples
- Ben Crenshaw
- Tiger Woods
- Trevor Immelman
- Bubba Watson
- Vijay Singh
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Tom Watson
- Ian Woosnam
- Mike Weir
- Craig Stadler
- Charl Schwartzel
- Zach Johnson
- Bernhard Langer
- Sandy Lyle
- Mark O'Meara
- Phil Mickelson
- Larry Mize
- Lucas Glover
- Graeme McDowell
- Rory McIlroy
- Webb Simpson
- Stewart Cink
- Darren Clarke
- Ernie Els
- Padraig Harrington
- Louis Oosthuizen
Three golfers received an invitation for having won the PGA Championship in the last five years (Padraig Harrington and Rory McIlroy also qualify here)
- Keegan Bradley
- Martin Kaymer
- Y.E. Yang
Three golfers received an invitation for having won The Players Championship in the last three years
- K.J. Choi
- Tim Clark
- Matt Kuchar
Players that finished in the Top 16 (including ties) in last year's Masters Tournament get to come back
- Jim Furyk
- Sergio Garcia
- Peter Hanson
- Hunter Mahan
- Kevin Na
- Ian Poulter
- Justin Rose
- Adam Scott
- Lee Westwood
Players that finished in the top 8 (including ties) in the previous year's U.S. Open also automatically qualify
- Jason Dufner
- John Peterson
- Michael Thompson
- David Toms
Players that finished in the top 4 (including ties) in the previous year's British Open get to play in The Masters
- Brandt Snedeker
- David Lynn
- Carl Pettersson
- Ben Curtis
- Luke Donald
- Rickie Fowler
- Robert Garrigus
- John Huh
- Dustin Johnson
- Ryan Moore
- Bo Van Pelt
- Nick Watney
- Scott Piercy
- Steve Stricker
- Brian Gay
- Russell Henley
- Martin Laird
- Marc Leishman
- John Merrick
- D.A. Points
- Ted Potter Jr.
- Kevin Streelman
- John Senden
Being among the top 50 players in the final World Golf Ranking in the previous year is another qualification
- Thomas Bjørn
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Jason Day
- Francesco Molinari
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Jamie Donaldson
- Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano
- Hiroyuki Fujita
- Branden Grace
- Bill Haas
- Paul Lawrie
- Matteo Manassero
And anybody that is among the top 50 players in the most recent World Golf Ranking and not otherwise qualified
- Freddie Jacobson
- Henrik Stenson
- Richard Sterne
Finally, the Masters Committee can extend invitations to international players that are not otherwise qualified. This year, two players received such invites.
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Thaworn Wiratchant
