The Masters could look entirely different if it is postponed until the summer or fall

Getty Images / Andrew Redington Augusta National Golf Course is home to The Masters.

Augusta National has postponed The Masters due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It’s unclear when The Masters will be played, but the course will look much different than usual.

While The Masters usually flaunts the greens, pinks, yellows, and whites of Augusta National’s immaculate course, the course closes in the summer because of the heat, often leading to dry, brown spots.

Augusta Nationa Golf Course on Friday announced that it was postponing The Masters, the first major championship of the year, due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It’s unclear when The Masters might be played, but if and when the tournament does take place, one of the key elements will be missing: the spring beauty of Augusta National.

The Masters has never been played outside of March or April. That timing allows the course to show off its immaculate grounds and the whites, pinks, and yellows of the dogwoods, magnolias, and azaleas.

Morry Gash/AP Images

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The broadcast of The Masters is often one of the most well-regarded in sports because the course allows broadcasters to capture the beautiful scenery.

However, Augusta National doesn’t look like this year-round. In fact, the course closes from May to October each year because the grass dries out in the hot Georgia summer.

Chris Hassel on CBS Sports tweeted on Friday that the course is much more yellow in the fall.

My dad has been a golf course superintendent for nearly 40 years and points out how difficult it will be for Augusta National to stage The Masters later in year. This is how the course looks in the fall via Google Earth. pic.twitter.com/eaJUAvZBJW — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) March 13, 2020

In July 2015, someone posted drone footage flying over Augusta National, and while there was still plenty of green, there was definitely brown, too, and few blooming flowers.

Some people suggested moving The Masters to the fall, to at least avoid the heat.

One option that might make sense to create distance from the virus & summer heat — play the Masters on Labor Day weekend, in between the Tour Championship and the start of the NFL regular season. https://t.co/xADudSjJl0 — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) March 13, 2020

Augusta National shuts down after the Masters around late May because of the heat in the summer and reopens in October. So that is a possible destination – fall Masters ? After Ryder Cup? — TSN Golf (@TSNGolf) March 13, 2020

Alan Shipnuck of Golf Magazine tweeted that the conditions are pristine in October (though Cassel’s tweet above would seem to say otherwise).

ANGC shuts down every summer to beat the heat. When it reopens in October the weather and course conditions are pure. Hopefully the golf gods will grant us an autumn Masters. We’re certainly gonna need it by then. — Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) March 13, 2020

The PGA Tour, much like the NBA, NHL, and MLB, will now have to wade into unknown waters about reconfiguring their schedule because of the spread of COVID-19.

