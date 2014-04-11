25 Gorgeous Photos From The Opening Round Of The Masters

Cork Gaines
Jonas Blixt and his caddy walk along the water at the 15th hole.Reuters

The Masters is the biggest golf tournament of the year.

In addition to the tradition, one reason people love The Masters is the beauty of Augusta National Golf Club, which leads to some gorgeous photos.

The first round of this year’s tournament was no exception with amazing shots of legendary golfers, the beautiful scenery, and wonderfully-timed moments.

Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player gathered together as honorary starters of The Masters.

Stewart Cink takes a shot from the fairway amongst the shadows.

This perfectly-timed shot captured Phil Mickelson's ball as it took off.

Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player fist-bump to start The Masters.

Rory McIlroy and his caddy walk down one of the fairways.

Jamie Donaldson hits a shot over a ridge.

Russell Henley watches his shot out of a deep bunker.

Bill Haas tees off between two rows of trees.

Fans watch the action at the first green.

Arnold Palmer tees off as honorary starter.

Miguel Angel Jimenez hits his tee shot on the ninth hole.

Rory McIlroy stands in front of one of The Masters' iconic scoreboards.

Mike Weir hits a shot off the fairway in the first round.

A view of the clubhouse as the sun rises in the background.

The Masters can be demoralizing, even for former champions like Craig Stadler.

Tom Watson is playing in his 41st Masters.

Sweden's Jonas Blixt played well in his first Masters Tournament.

Jonas Blixt and his caddy walk along the water at the 15th hole.

Jason Dufner takes a shot beyond the crowd.

The shadows returned late in the day.

Even a stray ball into the rough makes for a scenic trip through the azaleas.

Sergio Garcia strolls past a water hazard.

Everything at Augusta National is pristine.

Spectators overlook a green.

Another perfectly timed photo of Phil Mickelson.

Now check out how expensive it is to go see baseball team's in person.

Here Is How Much It Costs To See All 30 MLB Teams In Person >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.