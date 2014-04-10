The Masters Par-3 Contest Is The Cutest Part Of The Whole Tournament

The Wednesday before the start of The Masters is traditionally the day of the Par-3 contest. One of the traditions of the Par-3 contest is for golfers to use children or loved ones as caddies.

This leads to some adorable scenes as the normally serious golfers get a chance to enjoy themselves on the course if just for one afternoon.

The kids get to dress up in traditional Masters jumpers. Here is Scott Stallings walking with his son.

Many of the children even had their own clubs, even if they didn’t always use them.



While caddies usually carry bags, some of the golfers had to carry their caddy, including Kevin Streelman with his daughter.

The fans love it.



What kid doesn’t love a day at the beach?

Golf might be less stressful if more players treated the course like a playground.



“Don’t worry, dad. I got this.”



These kids are the best.

