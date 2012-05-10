10 Young Entrepreneurs Who Earned Millions Before Going To College

Photo: Flickr / HckySo

With the influx of web entrepreneurs in recent years, the median age of successful corporate leaders has shifted dramatically downward.Distance learning programs give online graduate students immediate access to their potential markets so they can begin applying their knowledge and marketing themselves while studying.



In some fields, the need for education is superseded by the availability hands on training.

The Internet makes an entrepreneurial spirit extremely profitable. Though these individuals earn millions at a young age, many of them still choose to earn college degrees, but not to be starving students.



For many web entrepreneurs, their introduction to the business world began in a dorm room. So it is only fitting that many of today’s young Internet pioneers are taking time out to receive higher education. They understand that a college degree is invaluable, no matter how much money they have made, or continue to make, online.

