10 Young Entrepreneurs Who Earned Millions Before Going To College

With the influx of web entrepreneurs in recent years, the median age of successful corporate leaders has shifted dramatically downward.Distance learning programs give online graduate students immediate access to their potential markets so they can begin applying their knowledge and marketing themselves while studying.
In some fields, the need for education is superseded by the availability hands on training.
The Internet makes an entrepreneurial spirit extremely profitable. Though these individuals earn millions at a young age, many of them still choose to earn college degrees, but not to be starving students.
For many web entrepreneurs, their introduction to the business world began in a dorm room. So it is only fitting that many of today’s young Internet pioneers are taking time out to receive higher education. They understand that a college degree is invaluable, no matter how much money they have made, or continue to make, online.
As a child, Ms. Brindak liked to draw cartoon characters. At the age of 19, she was a web millionaire, and one of her sketches -- simply named 'Miss O' -- was the inspiration for her success. Brindak's site, MissOandFriends.com, allows young girls all over the world to chat, network and play games with one another. She is also a successful author. In 2011, she graduated from Washington University in St. Louis with a degree in anthropology.
These siblings were in high school when they launched myYearbook in 2005. This social media platform provides not only an outlet for online interaction, but also access to data about user demographics. Though other platforms have come and gone in the last seven years, myYearbook is still recording growth. In the last two years, the site has also released apps for the iPhone, iPad and Android smart devices. Catherine graduated from Georgetown with a degree in Operations and Information Management (OPIM) and Marketing, while David earned a Bachelor's in Economics from the University of Colorado in Boulder.
By the time he graduated from UNC Chapel Hill with a degree in economics, Allis had a very impressive resume. First, he founded iContact, an email-marketing firm that was eventually acquired by Vocus for $169 million. Then he founded Virante, a SEO consultancy. He also holds chairman titles for HumanityFund and Nourish.org. Allis earned an advanced degree from the EO/MIT Entrepreneurial Masters Program in 2011.
Harris and Sar met at Stanford, where both men earned bachelors degrees in computer science, and later enrolled in the school's graduate program. Their mutual vision was apture.com, an online pop-up platform used for news media that allowed readers to access related articles without leaving the original site. Young, another computer science major, came on board in 2006. Today, apture.com is valuable from an analytical standpoint, since longer page views tend to attract investors. The software is used by The New York Times, The Washington Post and Reuters, as well as more than 10,000 blogs worldwide.
By their 25th birthdays, Kan and Shear had founded two web companies. They launched the first, a calendar program called Kiko (no site URL available), during their senior year at Yale University. However, the product became a victim of unfortunate timing when Google released a similar platform, and the co-founders were forced to sell Kiko on Ebay at a low price. Not long afterward, they had a new idea: Kan would attach a camera to his head and record every moment of his life for an indefinite period of time. This novelty idea led to Justin.TV, a site for users to upload their own live broadcasts. Tens of thousands of web videographers post on the site every day.
