Fashion's Biggest Designers Pick Their favourite Ad Campaigns

A Prada ad from the Fall/Winter 1988 collection.

Photo: Vintage Seekers

Guccio Gucci and Salvatore Ferragamo were just twinkles in their fathers’ dark Florentine eyes in 1861 when the various Duchies and Kingdoms of the Italian peninsula became one nation.Yet it was in this new, united Italy that some of the most inspiring fashion creations and most visionary couturiers emerged.



With their origins often in leather ware, saddlery, and luxury luggage, the great Italian fashion brands seeded their foundations in fine craftsmanship and, staying true to this, went on to scale the heights of sartorial innovation.

Now Peroni Nastro Azzurro has united six legendary names in Italian fashion to mark the 150th anniversary of the unification.

The exhibition sees Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Missoni, Prada, and Salvatore Ferragamo select some of their favourite images from past ad campaigns, which they feel best reflect the ethos and aesthetic of their own brand.

For Dolce & Gabbana it’s very much about the dark heart of Italy: intense black and white images of women clad in black lace, crucifix pendants and corsets.

Indeed, Stefano Dolce refers to “the passion of Sicilian women: the emotion of a look, the play on lights and shadows” as having a significant bearing on his sensual yet structured designs.

Dolce & Gabanna, Spring/Summer 2011 collection.

Photo: Vintage Seekers

One of the earliest images on display dates from 1922, a Gucci advertisement that was placed in a local newspaper to announce the opening of their first store in Florence. The Tuscan city and its Renaissance heritage is a continual influence through the brand’s evolution: fast-forward to 1967 and you have a scene in which a Gucci handbag stands against the classically Florentine backdrop of the Arno River and Duomo.

Then, to celebrate its 90th anniversary in 2001, Gucci turns to Italian film and the legendary cinecitta studios for inspiration, with a shot of a 50s-styled model in the Aquariva by Gucci boat.

Gucci, Spring/Summer 2001 collection.

Photo: Vintage Seekers

“This picture was inspirational for me as I wanted the Aquariva by Gucci to celebrate the era of La Dolce Vita, when glamour and elegance defined an attitude and a lifestyle,” says Frida Giannini, Gucci’s creative director.

Pattern and colour define the Ferragamo pavilion, with beautiful shots of their trademark printed silk scarves and bright leather pumps, whilst the Prada collection showcases understated luxury and elegant femininity with clean, dark silhouettes—sometimes exposing a voluptuous Italian décolletage, as in the mysterious dining table scene from their S/S 1988/89 campaign (see above).

Ferragamo, Spring/Summer 1990 collection.

Photo: Vintage Seekers

It’s a rare insight into the inspirations and motivations behind some of the most memorable images that have graced fashion magazines and billboards through the decades. Each label has its own pavilion designed by London design firm Carmody Groarke (who will also design this year’s Frieze Art Fair), spread across the Mezzanine level of Somerset House’s Embankment Gallery, supplementing the photographs with reflections and anecdotes from the designers themselves.

Armani, Spring/Summer 1990 collection.

Photo: Vintage Seekers

Downstairs, quotations from some of the world’s leading taste makers (such as Net-A-Porter’s Natalie Massenet and Tiffany Darke of Sunday Times Style) remind us how Italy remains the jewel in the crown of the fashion industry, practically unrivalled in terms of passion, heritage and craftsmanship.

Along with the designers’ own reflections, many of the photographs feature commentaries from the renowned style critic Colin McDowell. “The expression ‘Made in Italy’ has become a global codeword for an embodiment of style,” McDowell enthuses, “When it comes to self expression, effortless style and flair, nobody does it better or more naturally than the Italians.”

This isn’t Peroni Nastro Azzurro’s first foray into the fashion and art spheres; over the past few years they’ve collaborated with the Italian Hollywood filmmaker Gabriele Muccino, and instigated the exhibition The Peroni Collection: Italian Style on the Silver Screen co-curated by renowned photographer Rankin and fashion writer Anna Battista.

These six photographic time capsules remind us of the creative crosscurrents between cinema, architecture and design in this European style capital, and how fashion, at its highest point, becomes interwoven with art.

