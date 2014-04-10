Concession Prices At The Masters Are Ridiculously Cheap

The Masters is perhaps the most prestigious sporting event in the world and getting there comes at a high price. The cheapest tickets for Sunday’s final round are going for $US874 on Stub Hub.

Despite the sophisticated grandeur surrounding the tournament, the food and drinks are really cheap according to Darren Rovell.

A Pimento Cheese sandwich is only $US1.50 and a grilled chicken wrap is only $US3.00.

As for beer, the cheapest is $US3.00 and if you want something imported, it’s only $US4.00.

