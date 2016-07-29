Zach Galifianakis stars in a comedy about a real bank heist in the 'Masterminds' trailer

After being stuck beneath the yearlong financial struggle of production company Relativity Media, the trailer for “Masterminds” is out and it looks like this comedy will finally make its way to theatres.

Based on the 1997 Loomis Fargo Bank robbery, which at the time was the second-largest cash robbery in US history, the movie stars Zach Galifianakis as the mastermind behind the robbery. His crew includes the likes of Kristen Wiig and Owen Wilson. Jason Sudeikis, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones also star.

Watch the trailer below. The movie opens September 30.

