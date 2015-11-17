This is the mastermind behind the Paris attack, authorities say

Authorities think Abdelhamid Abaaoud, a 27-year-old Belgian national, is the mastermind behind Friday’s brutal terrorist attacks in Paris. The attacks killed at least 129 people.

“He appears to be the brains behind several planned attacks in Europe,” a source close to the investigation told Reuters. Abaaoud, who has allegedly executed a number of Islamic State prisoners, is currently in Syria, Reuters reports.

Authorities conducted raids in his Brussels neighbourhood of Molenbeek following the Paris attacks.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Adam Banicki

