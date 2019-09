I came across this 53 minute documentary on why active investing doesn’t work for most people quite by accident.



A few minutes in I realised they has Yale’s Charles Ellis, Vanguard’s Jack Bogle, Rick Ferri and the whole galaxy of anti-active management priests.

It’s a good watch, find some time for this:

