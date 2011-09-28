Here's How To Master Distraction In Just 18 Minutes

Do you ever get to the end of a busy day only to realise that next to nothing has been taken off of your “to do” list? What if you could take back some of the hours in your day? What would you do differently? The problem is that many business owners don’t know what to do about their lack of productivity. Or, like everything else, they put off their commitment to get things under control.

In 18 MINUTES: Find Your Focus, Master Distraction, and Get the Right Things Done, author Peter Bregman delivers a series of quick-hitting chapters that teach us how to navigate through the never-ending chatter of emails, text messages, phone calls, and endless meetings that prevent us from focusing our time on those things that really matter.

Today, Peter has answered some of my questions here at The Successful Soloist and he will be joining me for an in-depth interview on The Million Dollar Mindset at 2pm ET. Make sure to join us there or download the podcast at a later date.



Q. In 18 Minutes you encourage your readers to focus on things that matter to them; things that have specific meaning. You suggest exploring what matters, what’s working well, what we feel neutral about, and what alienates us. What choices do you feel a solopreneur has if certain aspects of managing his business don’t appeal to him?

A. One of the great advantages to being a solopreneur is the ability to structure the business to match – almost perfectly – what I call the 4 elements: the particular strengths, weaknesses, differences, and passions of the solopreneur. And with the accessibility and availability of outsourcing, that’s never been easier. The first thing to do if an aspect of your business doesn’t appeal to you is to ask whether it’s essential to the business. If it’s not – or if you can change the business to make it less important – then get rid of it. If it is important and it doesn’t appeal to you, outsource it if at all possible.

All of us succeed – this is especially true for solopreneurs – when we work at the intersection of the 4 elements. If you can structure your business so it allows you to leverage your strengths, embrace your weaknesses, assert your differences, and pursue your passions, you will be playing the game you know you can win.

Continue reading at Inc. >

