UPDATE: 50,000 Cardholders Reportedly At Risk After Security Breach

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that MasterCard International is investigating a possible data breach involving a third-party credit-card processor from the U.S. According to Krebs On Security’s Brian Krebs, who first reported the news, sources say more than 10 million cards may have been compromised and are calling the breach “massive.”



A spokesman told the Journal that MasterCard’s own systems have not been affected but would not say how many cards have been compromised.

MasterCard and Visa began warning banks late last week about a possible data breach sometime between January 21, 2012, and February 25, 2012, according to Krebs.

The financial services companies have not made public the name of the processor, but many of the credit cards appear to have been used at parking garages in the New York City area based on investigations by two financial institutions, Kreb writes.

UPDATE:

The Wall Street Journal reports that the security breach happened at Global Payments International, an Atlanta-based firm that processes credit cards and debit cards for banks and merchants. The breach has put “some 50,000 cardholders at risk,” the paper reports.

We'll update you as more information becomes available.

