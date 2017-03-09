MasterCard pushes ahead into blockchain tech

Photo: Getty

MasterCard is diving deeper into distributed-ledger technology, adding three blockchain-based APIs to MasterCard Developers, its platform for app programmers.

Focused on core blockchain, smart contracts, and faster payments, the APIs will be available to developers from banks and retailers, as well as other clients, and the firm will encourage them to test them for a variety of offerings, including P2P and B2B payments. For context, MasterCard has been historically cautious about its blockchain-based initiatives, so this marks some departure.

The move comes as interest in blockchain begins to deepen. Ninety percent of banking professionals have said their company is currently exploring the use of blockchain, best known for powering cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, according to new data from Accenture. That’s indicative of massive interest, likely because the technology can increase efficiency and reduce cost. Santander estimates that blockchain technology could cut industry costs by up to $20 billion annually through 2022.

And as a result, could provide MasterCard with two distinct advantages:

Customer acquisition: Strong bank interest in blockchain technology and the benefits that it brings could drive interested firms to use MasterCard’s APIs or engage with the card network more often. That’s especially true because APIs could allow firms to dabble in blockchain while avoiding some of the associated research and development start-up costs. That benefits MasterCard, because in addition to drawing in these companies, it also tightens their relationship and could increase engagement and loyalty.

Blockchain technology, which is best known for powering Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, is gaining steam among finance firms because of its potential to streamline processes and increase efficiency. The technology could cut costs by up to $20 billion annually by 2022, according to Santander.

That’s because blockchain, which operates as a distributed ledger, has the ability to allow multiple parties to transfer and store sensitive information in a space that’s secure, permanent, anonymous, and easily accessible. That could simplify paper-heavy, expensive, or logistically complicated financial systems, like remittances and cross-border transfer, shareholder management and ownership exchange, and securities trading, to name a few. And outside of finance, governments and the music industry are investigating the technology’s potential to simplify record-keeping.

As a result, venture capital firms and financial institutions alike are pouring investment into finding, developing, and testing blockchain use cases. Over 50 major financial institutions are involved with collaborative blockchain startups, have begun researching the technology in-house, or have helped fund startups with products rooted in blockchain.

