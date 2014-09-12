MasterCard Takes A Full Page Ad In The New York Times To Show Off Apple Pay And The IPhone 6

Banks and credit card networks were “eager” to participate in Apple’s new mobile payments platform, Apple Pay. And that’s no more evident than the brand-new full-page ad taken out in the New York Times on Friday, courtesy of MasterCard.

Here’s the text:

One touch summed up in two words. Truly Priceless. Soon you will be able to add your MasterCard on your iPhone 6 with Apple Pay. It will be a revolutionary way to pay. Use your MasterCard and you might get #PricelessSurprises — big and small — from music downloads to once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Apple Pay was introduced on Tuesday as a new mobile payments solution exclusive to the new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. Only those two iPhones feature the NFC antennas necessary for Apple Pay to work, as well as the Secure Element, the dedicated chip that creates a transaction-specific dynamic security code to process your payments, which means your actual credit or debit cards or never shared with merchants or even Apple.

To add a credit or debit card to Apple Pay, you can either enter the information or use your phone’s iSight camera to take a picture of your card. Once that’s in the system, you can access those cards via the Passbook application, and paying for goods simply requires you choose the right card and place your finger on the iPhone’s home button, which includes the Touch ID security sensor. Your phone will give you a subtle vibration and beep to let you know the transaction was successful.

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are currently available for pre-order, and both handsets will launch in the U.S. next Friday, Sept. 19. Apple Pay will arrive in October as a free update for iOS 8 users.

