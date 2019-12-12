Mastercard is trialling a new digital service in Australia which allows you to identify yourself without physical documents

Mastercard is trialling a new digital service. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images for MasterCard,

Mastercard is trialling a new digital service in Australia that can veriy your identify without you needing multiple documents.

It uses information stored on your phone, which is verified by reference points such as your bank or participating government agencies.

Mastercard is testing the service with Deakin University and Australia Post.

The global payments company is testing a digital service that can verify your identity at both Australia Post and Deakin University.

The global payments company is testing a digital service that can verify your identity at both Australia Post and Deakin University.

The program aims to give people a way to prove their identity without having to use multiple documents. It combines information stored on your phone that is verified by reference points such as your bank or participating government agencies. According to Mastercard, it “eliminates the need for a centralised identity base”.

“Our increasingly digital life – the way we transact and interact – has challenged our traditional notions of identity, trust and privacy. We need a new model,” Mastercard president of cyber and intelligence Ajay Bhalla said in a statement.

“We believe that this starts with a commitment to the responsible handling of personal information, giving consumers control over which data is used and how it is used to verify their identity.”

Mastercard’s initial pilot phase was at Deakin University, where student volunteers tested an identity verification process for student registration and digital exams at the Burwood and Geelong campuses in Victoria.

“The pilot aligns with our institution’s digital-first strategy to improve the user experience and we look forward to the concept moving into other trial environments,” Deakin University’s Chief Digital Officer William Confalonieri said in a statement.

Mastercard also partnered with Australia Post – integrating its service with Australia Post’s existing Digital iD solution. This is set to allow Australians to easily identify themselves when accessing services.

Regis Bauchiere, general manager, identity products and services for Australia Post said the pilot “will help raise awareness about digital identity in Australia.”

“Complementing our participation in the Trusted Digital Identity Framework, it also positions Digital iD as the only identity provider offering our communities access to both government and private sector services.”

Mastercard plans to announce other partnerships and pilots throughout 2020.

Both South Australia and New South Wales have rolled out digital driver’s licences so Mastercard’s new service may signal a growing push toward more digital ID options.

