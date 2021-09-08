Master Your Money Virtual Event: How to create generational wealth

Just about everyone wants to give their kids a head start in life, and building generational wealth is an effective way to do it.

In this virtual hour-long event, two personal finance professionals and a Personal Finance Insider moderator will discuss the different forms of generational wealth, why it’s so much harder to create for some communities than for others, and how you can start building wealth that will outlast you.

Topics will include:

The different forms generational wealth may take

The advantages of setting up resources your children (or grandchildren) can access

Strategies for building wealth that will outlast your generation

The discussion will be moderated by Ronda Lee, associate editor of insurance for Personal Finance Insider. She’ll be joined by Sara Glennon, Financial Consultant, Fidelity Investments, and Echo Huang, CFA, CFP, CPA, Founder & President, Echo Wealth Management.