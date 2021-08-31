The Master Your Money Bootcamp will help you make a plan to reach your goals

In our first two Master Your Money Bootcamps of the year, we got organized – and then we used that mental space to start dreaming big: If your money could accomplish anything, what would it be? Would it pay off your credit card debt? Take you out to a Michelin-starred dinner? Send you abroad for a week? Finance a wedding your family will be talking about for a decade?

Once we knew what we wanted our money to do for us, we started planning: How much will that actually cost? How long exactly will that take to achieve? We identified the obstacles standing in our way, and we got serious about choosing a starting point.

Dreaming is the easy part.

Now, it’s time for action – the hard part. Don’t worry! We’ll be right there with you, explaining the tools you can choose from and guiding you through picking the right one for your own goals. We’ll walk you through opening accounts if you need them, setting up an automated system that will hum along in the background as you go about your life, and we’ll help you decide whether you need a professional to keep things moving forward or whether you can handle it on your own.

We’ve said this before, but it’s worth saying again: We know the ability to afford your dreams depends on a lot of things, including your job, your living situation, your credit, and the flawed systems in the US that favor some people over others. We know that a few months of strategizing can only get you so far. But no matter how big (and expensive) your dreams, you have to start somewhere.

Welcome to the Master Your Money Bootcamp

Master Your Money Bootcamps are month-long challenges broken into simple one-week exercises to help you take control of your money.

Over the course of 2021, we’ll conduct four of these Bootcamps, each culminating in a free, live, virtual discussion among experts about how to make the most of the tasks you’ve already accomplished. You can take all four Bootcamps this year, or pick and choose the ones that give the guidance you need most.

For each weekly exercise, you’ll get a detailed explanation of how to complete it and why it’s important. Use the hashtags #MasterYourMoney and #MasterYourMoneyBootcamp to share your thoughts, progress, and connect with others across Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram as you make your way through each exercise, then join us for the live events.

While you’re here, feel free to visit (or revisit) our previous Master Your Money Bootcamps from this year. The first Bootcamp broke down the major task of demystifying your finances into four achievable steps; the second Bootcamp helped you put a price tag on your dreams and create a plan to help you afford them in the future.

Our first Bootcamp exercise launches on September 6, 2021. You don’t have to sign up – just dive in! Here’s what you’ll accomplish in just one month (we’ll link to each exercise as it goes live):