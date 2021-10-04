The Master Your Money Bootcamp will keep your money working for years to come

If you’ve been following along with this year’s Master Your Money Bootcamps, you know we’ve made some major strides with our money.

(And if you missed them, scroll down for links to all three. You aren’t too late!)

Anyone who’s ever made a New Year’s resolution knows the early days are the most exciting. Like anything else, changing the way you manage your money takes time, and it can be hard to keep your eye on the prize when daily life gets in the way. That’s why, over the next four weeks, we’ll be focusing on how to keep yourself accountable and maintain long-term success.

Part of keeping up your motivation is recognizing that dreams and goals can change, and it’s OK to change your plans along with them. In our fourth Bootcamp, we’ll be checking in on our progress so far, revisiting our goals to make sure they’re still the right ones, taking some time to reflect on the importance of patience in the process, and establishing a system to make sure our money continues to serve us in building our dreams.

We’ve said this before, but it’s worth saying again: We know the ability to afford your dreams depends on a lot of things, including your job, your living situation, your credit, and the flawed systems in the US that favor some people over others. We know that a few months of strategizing can only get you so far. But no matter how big (and expensive) your dreams, you have to start somewhere.

Welcome to the Master Your Money Bootcamp

Master Your Money Bootcamps are month-long challenges broken into simple one-week exercises to help you take control of your money.

This is the final of four Bootcamps we’re conducting in 2021. Each one has culminated in a free, live, virtual discussion among experts about how to make the most of the tasks you’ve already accomplished (and this one will, too). You can take all four Bootcamps, or pick and choose the ones that give the guidance you need most.

For each weekly exercise in our final Bootcamp, you’ll get a detailed explanation of how to complete it and why it’s important. Use the hashtags #MasterYourMoney and #MasterYourMoneyBootcamp to share your thoughts, progress, and connect with others across Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram as you make your way through each exercise, then join us for the live events.

While you’re here, feel free to visit (or revisit) our previous Master Your Money Bootcamps from this year.

Bootcamp No. 1 broke down the major task of demystifying your finances into four achievable steps

Bootcamp No. 2 helped you put a price tag on your dreams and create a plan to help you afford them in the future

Bootcamp No. 3 pushed you over the starting line to take action

Our first Bootcamp exercise launches on Monday, October 11, 2021. You don’t have to sign up – just dive in! Here’s what you’ll accomplish in just one month (we’ll link to each exercise as it goes live):

Master Your Money Bootcamp: Hold yourself accountable Exercise 1: Check in on the groundwork you’ve laid so far

Exercise 2: Re-evaluate your goals

Exercise 3: Remind yourself to be patient

Exercise 4: Set up a process for future check-ins

Virtual Live Event: How to Invest Smart & Build Wealth