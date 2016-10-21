This Excel training course will help you master spreadsheets

What better way to beef up your resume than by adding a universally useful skill? Pick up the Microsoft Excel Pro Training for Mac & PC, and you can become a bona fide pro with the world’s most popular spreadsheet software.
Make your way through 49 hours of CPD-accredited courses, and you’ll go from beginner to pro using Excel for Mac and PC. You’ll start with the basics, learning essential formulas and time-saving macros. From there, you’ll dive into more advanced techniques like using VLOOKUP to sift through loads of data.
The Microsoft Excel Pro Training for Mac & PC retails for $362 AUD, but Business Insider readers can save big and get it on sale for only $38.14 AUD [$29 USD].
Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.