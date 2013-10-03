Here's How Many Bottles Of Wine It Takes To Pass The World's Toughest Exam

Since 1969, the Court of Master Sommeliers, has bestowed its prestigious title upon 201 individuals which accounts for only 10 per cent of its test takers.

Dustin Wilson, the wine director of the Michelin starred Manhattan restaurant Eleven Madison Park, achieved the title in 2011.

The rigorous preparation he went through along with three other sommeliers is captured in the recently released documentary, directed by Jason Wise, “Somm,” which breaks down the stereotype of the sometimes snooty world of wine tasting.

We interviewed Wilson recently about the process of becoming a master sommelier and training his palate.

Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis; Additional camera by Justin Gmoser

