Netflix has the #1 rated new show by critics this fall

Netflix has a new critical darling on its hands thanks to comedian Aziz Ansari.

Ansari’s sitcom “Master of None” was released on Netflix last Friday, and has quickly built buzz from critics and viewers alike.

“Master of None” stars Ansari as a 30-year-old trying to find his way in New York City. Like other sitcoms from comedians like Louis C.K.’s “Louie” and Marc Maron’s “Maron,” Ansari’s show is a fictionalized account of his own journey to try to make it as an actor.

As Exstreamist’s Rob Toledo pointed out, “Master of None” is currently the most-loved new TV show this fall, according to ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

The show has scored an impressive 100% “fresh” rating from critics, meaning that all 50 critics polled by Rotten Tomatoes said it was “yes” on a binary yes/no scale. But it also grabbed an average rating of 8.8 out of 10 from critics, and 4.6 out of 5 from users.

There is still time for this to shift as fall goes on, but right now, it seems that Netflix has another monster hit on its hands.

Here are the other top new shows, based on Rotten Tomatoes data:

