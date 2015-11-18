A master networker shares his top 20 networking tips

Maybe Tom Hanks won't reply to your email. But you won't make high profile connections if you're not both tactful and confident.

Sending an introductory email to someone is low-risk because the worst-case scenario is that your message gets tossed and your name forgotten. But you can significantly increase the chance that your email will get a reply if you follow these tips, Levy says:

• Don't be a salesman. 'I don't try to convince them of anything in my message,' Levy says. 'It's not, 'Oh, I think it would be really good to do this because of X, Y, and Z.' (It's) 'This is what I do... I think what you're doing is fascinating, and I'd like to sit down with you and talk about what you're up to.''

• Keep it as short as possible. You'll want to have the recipient take a look at your message and be able to give an adequate response, even if it takes them 30 seconds on their smartphone. When Levy emails a high-demand person like a celebrity, he keeps his email down to a single sentence that cuts out any trace of filler. If he emails an executive, who make decisions based on available information, he'll limit his message to three to five sentences and include some links they can click if they'd like to learn more about him and the Influencers.

• Offer a clear next step. If your recipient is interested in you, let them know how you'd like to take things forward by asking a question or extending an invite they can email reply to.

• Entice them with your subject lines. If you're being referred by someone in their inner circle, mention their name in the subject. Levy likes the subject line 'Quick Question' because it signals to the reader that they can open the email and remain on a path to a cleaner inbox.