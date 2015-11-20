This master sushi chef turned a McDonald's Big Mac into a sushi roll

Master sushi chef Hiroyuki Terada, of NoVe Kitchen and Bar in Miami, decided to see if he could turn a McDonald’s Big Mac into a sushi roll.

He succeeded.

In order to transform the burger into a roll, Hiro had to take it apart first.

He separated the bread, meat, cheese, lettuce, and sauce, then sliced the buns in half, cut up the ingredients, and placed them on the sliced buns. He also added fresh avocado, tomato, parsley, and french fries, of course.

Terada then rolled it all up, cut the roll into pieces, and squirted some BBQ sauce and mayonnaise on top.

This just might be the fanciest Big Mac you’ll ever see!

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Ben Nigh

