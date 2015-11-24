Here's how a master sushi chef turned a McDonald's Big Mac into a sushi roll

Here’s one way to make fast food feel fancy: turn it into a sushi roll.
That’s what master sushi chef Hiroyuki Terada did with a McDonald’s Big Mac; he transformed it into a delicious looking roll.
Terada’s finished product looks a lot more appetizing than the regular burger.
Keep scrolling to see how the chef accomplished this amazing feat.
This is master sushi chef Hiroyuki Terada. He owns Nove Kitchen and Bar, a Japanese restaurant in Miami.
Terada set to work taking apart the burger, separating the buns from the meat, cheese, lettuce, and sauce.
Terada then made a few additions that most of us probably wish were always on our Big Macs: fresh tomato, avocado, and parsley.
