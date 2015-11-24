Here's how a master sushi chef turned a McDonald's Big Mac into a sushi roll

Here’s one way to make fast food feel fancy: turn it into a sushi roll.

That’s what master sushi chef Hiroyuki Terada did with a McDonald’s Big Mac; he transformed it into a delicious looking roll.

Terada’s finished product looks a lot more appetizing than the regular burger.

Keep scrolling to see how the chef accomplished this amazing feat.

This is master sushi chef Hiroyuki Terada. He owns Nove Kitchen and Bar, a Japanese restaurant in Miami. YouTube / Hiroyuki Terada - Diaries of a Master Sushi Chef Click here to learn more about Nove > Terada recently took on the challenge of transforming a McDonald's Big Mac into a sushi roll. YouTube / Hiroyuki Terada - Diaries of a Master Sushi Chef Terada's starting product: a Big Mac in all its glory. YouTube / Hiroyuki Terada - Diaries of a Master Sushi Chef Terada set to work taking apart the burger, separating the buns from the meat, cheese, lettuce, and sauce. YouTube / Hiroyuki Terada - Diaries of a Master Sushi Chef He then sliced each bun in half. YouTube / Hiroyuki Terada - Diaries of a Master Sushi Chef He then placed the halved buns onto a sushi mat. YouTube / Hiroyuki Terada - Diaries of a Master Sushi Chef He cut up the remaining ingredients of the Big Mac and laid them out onto the bun slices. YouTube / Hiroyuki Terada - Diaries of a Master Sushi Chef Terada then made a few additions that most of us probably wish were always on our Big Macs: fresh tomato, avocado, and parsley. YouTube / Hiroyuki Terada - Diaries of a Master Sushi Chef And he added some french fries, because what's a Big Mac without french fries? YouTube / Hiroyuki Terada - Diaries of a Master Sushi Chef Next up: rolling it all up. YouTube / Hiroyuki Terada - Diaries of a Master Sushi Chef Rolling a Big Mac into sushi form is no easy task. YouTube / Hiroyuki Terada - Diaries of a Master Sushi Chef But Terada is a pro... YouTube / Hiroyuki Terada - Diaries of a Master Sushi Chef ... which is why he ended up with a neat, tightly packed roll like this. YouTube / Hiroyuki Terada - Diaries of a Master Sushi Chef Terada cut the roll into pieces... YouTube / Hiroyuki Terada - Diaries of a Master Sushi Chef ... plated it... YouTube / Hiroyuki Terada - Diaries of a Master Sushi Chef ... added BBQ sauce and mayo... YouTube / Hiroyuki Terada - Diaries of a Master Sushi Chef ... and finished the roll with a dusting of micro greens. YouTube / Hiroyuki Terada - Diaries of a Master Sushi Chef It's the fanciest Big Mac you'll ever see! YouTube / Hiroyuki Terada - Diaries of a Master Sushi Chef Not to mention way more delicious looking than the actual burger. YouTube / Hiroyuki Terada - Diaries of a Master Sushi Chef

