Master athletes stopped exercising for 10 days and it transformed their brains

A recent study published in Frontiers in Ageing Neuroscience, conducted by University of Maryland’s Department of Kinesiology, has found that master athlete’s brains get significantly less blood flow after not exercising for ten days. The hippocampus, which is responsible for building and storing memories, notably got less blood flow to it.

