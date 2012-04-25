See Why These Chocolate Bars From Brooklyn Cost $12 Each

Not at all chocolate bars are created equal, and Rick Mast, co-founder of Williamsburg, Brooklyn-based Mast Brothers Chocolate, wants you to know that.



The “bean to bar” chocolate maker, which started in 2007, sources beans from around the world and uses an ageing process that takes up to 30 days. The result is a crisp, rich chocolate bar that will bring chocoholics to their knees.

Of course, perfection has its price: Mast Brothers’ confections start at $7 a pop and can cost as much as $20 a piece abroad. In Manhattan, you can get them at Murray’s Cheese for $12 each.

We recently stopped by for a behind-the-scenes look at a truly artisanal chocolate factory.

Produced by Robert Libetti & Kamelia Angelova

Music: “Hoedown” by Jason Shaw



Don’t Miss:

How Hudson Whiskey Started And Got To The Top Shelf

A New York Cheese Shop Is Making 2,600 Pounds Of Fresh Cheese Every Day—And It Wants You To Watch

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.