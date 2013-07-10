Massive Wildfires Near Las Vegas And Reno Are Growing Larger

More than 800 firefighters are battling two massive wildfires moving through mountain areas near Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada, NBC News reports.



The blaze, which is only 15% contained as of Tuesday evening, spans almost 31 square miles. So far, there have been no injuries or reported property damage.

More than 500 residents and another 98 teens at a youth correctional camp have been evacuated. Several local casinos have said they would make their rooms available to the displaced, Casper Star-Tribune reports.

Time has more:

“It’s dry,” Nichols said. “We’ve got torching trees and spotting fire. We’re being extremely careful and monitoring the safety of firefighters and the public.”

The caution is justified — after the death of 19 firefighters who were battling a blaze in Arizona less than 10 days ago.

In addition to hundreds of personnel, there are 44 engines, 10 water tenders, nine helicopters, and a DC-10 tanker plane that can drop 11,700 gallons of fire retardant on the scene, according to NBC News.

The Vegas-area fires are just two of 21 uncontained large fires currently burning across the country.

