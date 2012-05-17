MASSIVE VICTORY FOR BILL ACKMAN: Canadian Pacific CEO Resigning

Hedge fund Bill Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, just scored a huge win in his proxy fight with Canadian Pacific Railway.



Canadian Pacific Railway’s CEO Fred Green departing immediately.

Ackman, whose hedge fund has a 14.14% stake in the railroad company, will now be on the board.

Here’s the press release:

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) (CP) announced today the departure of Fred Green as President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Mr. Green leaves the Company following 34 years of dedicated service. In addition, Mr. Green has resigned as a director and will not stand for re-election at the Company’s shareholder meeting later this morning.

“The Board wishes to thank Fred for his dedicated years of service,” said John Cleghorn, Chairman of the Board.

The Company also announced that John Cleghorn, Tim Faithfull, Edmond Harris, Michael Phelps and Roger Phillips have advised the Company that they do not intend to stand for re-election. This decision was made after taking into account the views expressed by shareholders about the desire for Board change.

Once Pershing Square nominates all seven of its director nominees, there will be only sixteen candidates for the sixteen available positions on the Board. Accordingly, it is expected that the Board will be comprised of the following individuals immediately following the annual meeting: William Ackman, Gary Colter, Richard George, Paul Haggis, Paul Hilal, Krystyna Hoeg, Tony Ingram, Richard Kelly, Rebecca MacDonald, The Hon. John Manley, Anthony Melman, Linda Morgan, Madeleine Paquin, David Raisbeck, Hartley Richardson and Stephen Tobias.

The new Board will meet shortly following the annual meeting.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific (CP.TO)(CP) operates a North American transcontinental railway providing freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Incorporating best-in-class technology and environmental practices, CP is re-defining itself as a modern 21st century transportation company built on safety, service reliability and operational efficiency. Visit cpr.ca and see how Canadian Pacific is Driving the Digital Railway.

