Massive Valley Wi-Fi Project Hits The Skids

Dan Frommer

An ambitious, 1,500-square-mile, 42-city wi-fi network once proposed to blanket Silicon Valley in wireless Internet access looks like vaporware. “At meeting after meeting, its leaders declared progress in planning, but they never clarified how exactly it would work, and who was going to pay for it,” VentureBeat reports. Is anyone surprised? VentureBeat

