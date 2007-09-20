Massive Valley Wi-Fi Project Hits The Skids

An ambitious, 1,500-square-mile, 42-city wi-fi network once proposed to blanket Silicon Valley in wireless Internet access looks like vaporware. “At meeting after meeting, its leaders declared progress in planning, but they never clarified how exactly it would work, and who was going to pay for it,” VentureBeat reports. Is anyone surprised? VentureBeat



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.