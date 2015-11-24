This massive American aircraft carrier is headed to the Persian Gulf to help fight ISIS

The US Navy is sending one of the largest aircraft carriers — known as a supercarrier — to the Persian Gulf to assist in the fight against ISIS.

It’s the U.S.S. Harry Truman, which is one of just 10 supercarriers currently in existence. All 10 are owned and operated by the US.

The warship is as tall as a 24-story building and is longer than three football fields. It can carry more than 60 aircrafts.

After leaving Virginia on November 16, the U.S.S. Harry Truman is scheduled to arrive in the Persian Gulf around mid-December. It’s replacing the U.S.S. Teddy Roosevelt, which left the gulf in October.

Last week, France sent its largest aircraft carrier — the Charles de Gaulle — to the region in response to the Paris terrorist attacks on November 13. The Charles de Gaulle is the largest carrier in the European Union, but it pales in comparison to the American supercarriers such as the U.S.S. Harry Truman.

For example, the Charles de Gaulle was carrying 20 planes, whereas the U.S.S. Harry Truman can carry at least triple that amount.

