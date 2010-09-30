Massive Terrorist Plot Targeting Europe Foiled In Pakistan

U.S. drones firing on targets in Pakistan have just foiled a massive terrorist attack that would strike at the heart of Europe, according to the Guardian.



The attacks were meant to occur in the UK, Germany, and France and, potentially, the U.S.

Plans were similar to the attacks conducted in Mumbai in 2008, where individuals armed with guns and grenades fired on the public. 166 people were killed in those attacks.

The key suspect in the case, that provided information on the attack post interrogation, is from the German city of Hamburg, according to Der Spiegel.

Training of the terrorists was conducted in Waziristan in Pakistan, and some of the members have European passports, according to ABC News.

Recent evacuations of the Eiffel Tower may have connection with the increased uncertainty over the plot.

Check out the video on the matter, from ABC News:

