Massive Strikes Threaten To Derail London Tube

London businessmen who take the Underground will have to find alternate means of transportation next Wednesday (and Sept. 3) if maintenance workers go ahead with planned strikes:



Times Online: Around 1,000 London Underground maintenance workers are to stage two 72-hour strikes in a dispute over pay and conditions, threatening “massive” disruption to Tube services starting from next week.

Members of the Rail Maritime and Transport union at Tube Lines will walk out at 12 noon next Wednesday and again from noon on Wednesday, September 3.

The workers voted by more than three to one in favour of industrial action in protest a 4.85% pay offer, which the union said was an inferior deal to one accepted on behalf of staff employed on Metronet contracts.

