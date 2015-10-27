Authorities find a massive stockpile of 10,000 guns, 500 chainsaws in a man's home after arresting him for drug trafficking

Earlier this week a South Carolina man was arrested for drug trafficking when authorities found his massive stockpile of up to 10,000 stolen guns in his home, The Charlotte Observer reports.

“None of us have ever seen anything anywhere close to this,” Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks told local news station WBTV.

On Friday, authorities went to the home of Brent Nicholoson, 51, to serve him a subpoena for trafficking opium and heroin, the New York Daily News reports.

The next day, nearly 100 police officers raided Nicholoson’s home outside the small town of Pageland, South Carolina.

Authorities seized an estimate of 7,000 to 10,000 guns, more than 500 chainsaws, hunting crossbows, ammunition, taxidermed deer.

“There were so many guns we quit counting after a while,” the sheriff reportedly told The Charlotte Observer.

Authorities also found guns in a nearby storage building, a liquor store Nicholson runs, and his parents’ home, Sheriff Brooks said.

There was “so much stuff” that by 3 p.m. Saturday authorities had filled four 40-foot tractor-trailers and taken it to an armory near the sheriff’s office in Chesterfield where the thousands of items will be processed, The Charlotte Observer reports.

