Massive Stock Rally Melts Away, Time To Go Back To Worrying About Great Depression 2.0

Well, we had a few hours of rest, where we could ignore all the Great Depression 2.0 talk that has become so pervasive in the last few days.



And now we can go back to worrying!

Once again, the bulls have absolutely failed to keep gains they had earlier in the day. The Dow is up 5. The NASDAQ is down 5.

The US dollar is not benefiting from the “risk off” mood. Neither is gold.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.