Huge Sinkhole Sends Guests Fleeing From Luxury Condos Near Disney World

A massive sinkhole opened up right underneath a Florida resort near Disney World on Monday morning, sending guests fleeing from their luxury condos as the buildings collapsed.

Staff at the Summer Bay Resort evacuated guests as the buildings were sinking, the Orlando Sentinel reports. No one was injured.

Sinkholes are essentially hidden holes in the ground. Water in the ground carves out the caverns, which are most common where the ground is composed of soft rocks like limestone or gypsum. These holes are especially common in Florida.

Orlando photojournalist Red Huber tweeted this photo of one of the resort buildings:

The Associated Press has raw video of the damage the sinkhole caused:

