Three Scary Charts On The Post-Antibiotic Era

Every year the World Economic Forum surveys 1,000 global experts on the top 50 risks the world faces for its Global Risks report.



This year, they chose to highlight one of the scariest risks out there: the rise of antibiotic resistant bacteria, or what’s been called the “post-antibiotic era.” A quote from Dr. Margaret Chen, the Director General of the World Health organisation, perfectly sums up the fear:

“A post-antibiotic era means, in effect, an end to modern medicine as we know it. Things as common as strep throat or a child’s scratched knee could once again kill.”

Seems pretty unlikely, doesn’t it? Think again. Despite massive advances in science and health care, we haven’t come up with a new class of antibiotics in 25 years.

Some new compounds are in development, but the report cautions that we’re “decades behind in comparison with the historical rate at which we have discovered and developed new antibiotics”

There’s a business reason for that. Drugs for heart disease and diabetes have much more profit potential, so drug companies focus on those instead of antibiotics.