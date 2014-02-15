Massive Pileup Of Up To 100 Vehicles Brings Pennsylvania Turnpike To A Halt

A massive pileup of as many as 100 vehicles has shut down parts of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The pileup was caused by two separate multi-vehicle crashes, according to CBS in Philadelphia. Eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County near Philadelphia have been shut down.

CBS news manager Jeff Kolakowski tweeted that icy roads and glare from the sun might have contributed to the crashes.

The scope of the pileup is huge:

Avoid PA Turnpike in Montco/Bucks Co. Series of accidents shut down EB lanes between Willow Grove & Bensalem pic.twitter.com/hLzs0PzKO4

— jeff kolakowski (@jdkolakowski) February 14, 2014

Some people stuck in the pileup are getting out of their vehicles and walking between the vehicles on the highway, according to ABC in Philadelphia.

Authorities are re-routing traffic. The turnpike will likely be shut down for hours.

A massive winter storm hit the northeast U.S. on Thursday, coating roads in snow and slush.

Check out some of the photos from the pileup:







