Massive: In-Game Advertising Works

Henry Blodget

Microsoft’s Massive hired Nielsen to put together some impressive-looking data about the effectiveness of in-game advertising–and it did!  The study apparently showed heightened “purchase consideration” and, way more important, an increased “perception of coolness of brands”:

Key findings:

     *  Average brand familiarity increased by 64 percent<br />     *  Average brand rating increased by 37 percent<br />     *  Average purchase consideration increased by 41 percent<br />     *  Average ad recall increased by 41 percent<br />     *  Average ad rating increased by 69 percent

Release

