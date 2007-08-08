Massive: In-Game Advertising Works

Microsoft’s Massive hired Nielsen to put together some impressive-looking data about the effectiveness of in-game advertising–and it did! The study apparently showed heightened “purchase consideration” and, way more important, an increased “perception of coolness of brands”:



Key findings:

* Average brand familiarity increased by 64 percent<br /> * Average brand rating increased by 37 percent<br /> * Average purchase consideration increased by 41 percent<br /> * Average ad recall increased by 41 percent<br /> * Average ad rating increased by 69 percent

Release

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.