Massive fire ravages New York City residential building

A massive fire appears to have ravaged a building in New York City, shutting down multiple city blocks, NBC reports.

The fire raged through at least three floors of a building in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighbourhood, according to NBC reporter Katherine Creag. NBC reports that the fire “started sometime after 3 a.m. on West 17th Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues.”

The New York City fire department confirmed that a four-alarm fire broke out early Thursday morning at 221 West 17th Street, affecting multiple floors:

MAN 4-ALARM 221 W 17 ST, MULTIPLE DWELLING FIRE 4TH, 5TH, 6 FLR AND THRU ROOF,

— FDNY (@FDNY) October 20, 2015

The building was under construction at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to CBS reporter Ilana Gold.

New Yorkers near the building shared videos and photos of the fire:

Fire engulfed building on W 17th St, Manhattan #BreakingNews FYI @journodave Next to Walker Tower residence pic.twitter.com/58qbWuG1jp — Alex Gordon (@AlexanderGordon) October 20, 2015

Insane scene to wake up to at 3am – 4 alarm #fire at 221 W 17th Street #chelsea pic.twitter.com/DznSHJoBDN — Colleen Krieger (@leeny519) October 20, 2015

