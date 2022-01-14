A massive eight-alarm fire has erupted at a New Jersey chemical plant

A fire broke out at a chemical plant in New Jersey.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora asked residents to stay away from the area near the Qualco chemical plant.

Lora is also advising residents nearby to close their windows because of the smoke.

A massive fire broke out in a chemical plant in Passaic, New Jersey, on Friday night.

In a Facebook Live Passaic Mayor Hector Lora asked residents to stay away from the area near the Qualco chemical plant on 225 Passaic Street, by Route 21 and the Passaic River.

The mayor also asked residents nearby to close their windows because of the amount of smoke.

“Because this is a chemical fire, we are extremely concerned for the health and safety of those in the area,” Lora said.

He said firefighters are also helping evacuate nearby residents to a safe distance away from the fire. Buses and cars are being diverted away from the area and nearby roads nearby have been closed.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated and no injuries have been reported yet.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy urged people to stay safe as firefighters fight the eight-alarm fire, a distinction that means multiple engine companies are responding.

“If you live nearby, keep your windows closed. Praying for the safety of our first responders on the scene,” Murphy said in a tweet.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.