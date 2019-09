This video shows a massive explosion at the 14th Street Con-Ed plant in Manhattan. The explosion starts at the 0.16 mark.



There were reports after the explosion that 19 Con-Ed workers had been trapped in the building. Con-Ed later emphatically denied the reports.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

