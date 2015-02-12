This massive outdoor escalator in China is 10 stories high

In the mountainous Chongqing, China, large outdoor escalators have been built on hillsides to provide local commuters with the convenience to travel between a railroad station and several bus stops.

The escalators are believed to help locals avoid a climb roughly equivalent to ten floors of steps.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.