This massive outdoor escalator in China is 10 stories high

Jason Gaines, Associated Press

In the mountainous Chongqing, China, large outdoor escalators have been built on hillsides to provide local commuters with the convenience to travel between a railroad station and several bus stops.

The escalators are believed to help locals avoid a climb roughly equivalent to ten floors of steps.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

